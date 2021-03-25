First Palmetto Bank begins operations in Greenville, hires local market leaders

First Palmetto Bank announced on March 22 it will expand to Greenville, bringing on board market leaders Zach Freeman, Austin Goforth and William Johnston. The team will set out to develop and oversee the bank’s growth in the area.

For now, the bank will offer consumer and commercial loans from the bank’s current loan production office located off of Halton Road in Greenville. The bank is currently working toward establishing a full-service retail banking office.

“We are pleased to continue our expansion in Greenville,” said First Palmetto President Samuel R. Small Jr. in a release. “William, Austin and Zach are tremendously talented market leaders that will provide significant and meaningful expansion of our company. Their experiences and professionalism make them an ideal fit, and I have no doubt they will be successful in bringing our brand of community banking to their local contacts.”

First Palmetto’s Greenville team has a combined experience of almost 50 years.

“I’m confident in the leadership at First Palmetto, and look forward to building a strong market presence that benefits the community and expands the Bank,” said Goforth.

Freeman agreed. He said that he had “gotten to know the principals behind the bank over the years, with it becoming clear the Bank’s long-term vision and strategy fits the culture of the group.”

The new management team said that First Palmetto’s connection to its customers, and to the small business community, played an important role in their decision to join the company. Palmetto Bank has provided loans totaling more than $100 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans.

“I was pleased to learn the bank was so responsive toward small businesses and those in need during this pandemic,” said Johnston. “Having that continued commitment and high-touch experience is what community banking is all about.”

First Palmetto Bank formed in 1904 in Camden, South Carolina. It currently has 24 locations and assets worth more than $800 million.