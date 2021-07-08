Raleigh-based CAPTRUST acquires Nachman Norwood & Parrott Wealth Management

CAPTRUST, an independent registered investment advisor headquartered in Raleigh, announced July 8 it acquired Nachman Norwood & Parrott (NNP) Wealth Management in Greenville.

NNP provides financial planning and consulting services for high-net-worth individuals, qualified plans, and endowments and foundations. The firm manages more than $2.1 billion in assets.

“In order to compete in the future, wealth management companies will need to deliver the highest level of service and advice,” said NNP partner Bob Nachman. “Even as one of the largest firms in South Carolina, we knew we would need access to even greater tools and resources to continue to provide an outstanding client experience. Joining CAPTRUST will allow our team to relinquish operational duties and focus our time and energy on our core competency of taking care of clients and delivering sound financial advice.”

Following the acquisition, NNP will transition to the CAPTRUST name and brand.

The Greenville company is the 50th group that has joined CAPTRUST since 2006. In the past two years, CAPTRUST has acquired 12 firms, including five that have joined so far in 2021.