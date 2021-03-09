The list: Top 15 banks by market share in the Upstate

According to an American Banking Association 2019/2020 survey, 26,357 South Carolinians are employed in financial institutions across the state.
The same survey found that 3.9 million customers deposited approximately $89.4 billion in banks across South Carolina. Of the 76 financial institutions offering services across 1,193 branches or offices throughout the state, 47 of them are headquartered in the Upstate.
The list below, which was compiled from reports submitted to the FDIC on June 30, 2020, shows the top 15 banks by market share in the Upstate. The financial institutions with headquarters in South Carolina are in bold format.
|Institution Name
|Headquartered In
|Institution president and/or CEO
|Number of offices in market
|Deposits
|Market Share
|Truist Bank
|North Carolina
|William H. Rogers Jr.
|51
|$5,490,726
|18.70%
|Wells Fargo Bank
|South Dakota
|Charles W. Scharf
|33
|$4,280,316
|14.58%
|TD Bank
|Delaware
|Greg Braca
|20
|$3,013,055
|10.26%
|Bank Of America
|North Carolina
|Brian Thomas Moynihan
|24
|$2,997,623
|10.21%
|First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
|North Carolina
|Peter M. Bristow
|36
|$2,370,625
|8.07%
|South State Bank
|Florida
|Robert R Hill Jr
|20
|$1,866,441
|6.36%
|United Community Bank
|Georgia
|Lynn Harton
|22
|$1,465,306
|4.99%
|Southern First Bank
|Greenville, South Carolina
|R. Arthur Seaver Jr.
|5
|$1,105,572
|3.76%
|Bank Of Travelers Rest
|Travelers Rest, South Carolina
|Tom Britt
|10
|$866,195
|2.95%
|GrandSouth Bank
|Greenville, South Carolina
|JB Schwiers
|4
|$664,179
|2.26%
|The Park National Bank
|Ohio
|Matthew R. Miller
|5
|$584,171
|1.99%
|Countybank
|Greenwood, South Carolina
|R. Thornwell Dunlap III
|9
|$461,472
|1.57%
|Synovus Bank
|Georgia
|Kevin Blair
|5
|$411,969
|1.40%
|Community First Bank
|Walhalla, South Carolina
|Richard Burleson
|8
|$408,906
|1.39%
|Pinnacle Bank
|Tennessee
|Jeffrey D. Payne
|6
|$367,221
|1.25%