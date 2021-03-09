The list: Top 15 banks by market share in the Upstate

According to an American Banking Association 2019/2020 survey, 26,357 South Carolinians are employed in financial institutions across the state.

The same survey found that 3.9 million customers deposited approximately $89.4 billion in banks across South Carolina. Of the 76 financial institutions offering services across 1,193 branches or offices throughout the state, 47 of them are headquartered in the Upstate.

The list below, which was compiled from reports submitted to the FDIC on June 30, 2020, shows the top 15 banks by market share in the Upstate. The financial institutions with headquarters in South Carolina are in bold format.