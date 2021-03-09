The list: Top 15 banks by market share in the Upstate

According to an American Banking Association 2019/2020 survey, 26,357 South Carolinians are employed in financial institutions across the state.

The same survey found that 3.9 million customers deposited approximately $89.4 billion in banks across South Carolina. Of the 76 financial institutions offering services across 1,193 branches or offices throughout the state, 47 of them are headquartered in the Upstate.

The list below, which was compiled from reports submitted to the FDIC on June 30, 2020, shows the top 15 banks by market share in the Upstate. The financial institutions with headquarters in South Carolina are in bold format.

Institution NameHeadquartered InInstitution president and/or CEONumber of offices in marketDepositsMarket Share
Truist BankNorth CarolinaWilliam H. Rogers Jr.51$5,490,726 18.70%
Wells Fargo BankSouth DakotaCharles W. Scharf33$4,280,316 14.58%
TD BankDelawareGreg Braca20$3,013,05510.26%
Bank Of AmericaNorth CarolinaBrian Thomas Moynihan24$2,997,62310.21%
First-Citizens Bank & Trust CompanyNorth CarolinaPeter M. Bristow36$2,370,6258.07%
South State BankFloridaRobert R Hill Jr20$1,866,4416.36%
United Community BankGeorgiaLynn Harton22$1,465,3064.99%
Southern First BankGreenville, South CarolinaR. Arthur Seaver Jr.5$1,105,5723.76%
Bank Of Travelers RestTravelers Rest, South CarolinaTom Britt10$866,1952.95%
GrandSouth BankGreenville, South CarolinaJB Schwiers4$664,1792.26%
The Park National BankOhioMatthew R. Miller5$584,1711.99%
CountybankGreenwood, South CarolinaR. Thornwell Dunlap III9$461,4721.57%
Synovus BankGeorgiaKevin Blair5$411,9691.40%
Community First BankWalhalla, South CarolinaRichard Burleson8$408,9061.39%
Pinnacle BankTennesseeJeffrey D. Payne6$367,2211.25%
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0

Related Topics

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like
UPSTATE BUSINESS JOURNAL
Upstate South Carolina Business News
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0