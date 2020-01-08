First National Bank to enter Upstate market

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-headquartered First National Bank is expanding its commercial banking services into the Upstate.

To oversee the expansion, FNB has brought on Michael Sarvis as its new Greenville market president. Sarvis will oversee a commercial banking team focused on establishing and maintaining banking relationships with middle market and large corporate clients throughout the Upstate.

The team will also work to connect clients to integrated financial offerings including capital markets, mezzanine finance, insurance and treasury management.

FNB is currently operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. The company has total assets of more than $34 billion and approximately 370 banking offices.

Sarvis previously served as market president for Synovus Bank in Chattanooga, Tennessee, overseeing business development across the southeastern portion of the state.

The appointment of Sarvis to Greenville market president comes about a month after FNB hired Brad Jones as regional market executive and president of the bank’s Charlotte, North Carolina, market.

