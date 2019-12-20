Flying Biscuit Café to open in downtown Greenville on Dec. 23

There’s a reason the grits on the menu at Flying Biscuit Café are called “creamy dreamy.”

And starting Monday, Dec. 23, the craveable Southern staple will be available in Greenville at the Atlanta-based restaurant’s West End location at 656 S. Main St.

The building next to the Army & Navy Store sat vacant for years until Flying Biscuit franchise owner Summer Lee signed a lease for the 2,876 square-foot space on the right half of the storefront.

Lee, who lives in Columbia but grew up in Easley, had hoped to have the restaurant up and running after extensive build-out by early 2019, but construction delays pushed the opening until nearly 2020.

She says there are still a few things to work out — such as finalizing the liquor license — but she’s ready to open.

Lee has been a faithful Flying Biscuit diner for 20 years, driving two-and-a-half hours to Atlanta or up to two hours to Charlotte to get her fix.

The all-day breakfast and lunch spot features dozens of standard and signature breakfast dishes such as pancake tacos (pancake stuffed with scrambled eggs and chicken sage sausage), French toast, eggs all ways, “fluffy flying biscuits,” shrimp and grits, and even açai bowls and other vegetarian and vegan-friendly options.

A full bar offers cocktails named after top 40 songs from decades ago, a mimosa counter with nine juice options, along with coffee and other typical morning beverages.

View the entire menu here.

Hours of operation will be Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

