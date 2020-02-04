Fortune 500 company acquires 1.3 million square-foot distribution center in Duncan

The new distribution center is the first vertical project completed at The Cubes at Inland 85, a 324-acre industrial park located between Greenville and Spartanburg.

A Fortune 500 company is setting up operations in a 1.3 million square-foot logistics facility located at The Cubes at Inland 85 in Duncan.

“What company?” you might ask.

The short answer is, we don’t know.

Requests for further details have gone unanswered, but so far here’s what the Upstate Business Journal has learned.

The new distribution center is the first vertical project completed at The Cubes at Inland 85, a 324-acre industrial park located between Greenville and Spartanburg, fewer than two miles from the Inland Port in Greer. Originally planned as a 500,000-square-foot spec warehouse, the facility was expanded to accommodate a Fortune 500 investment-grade tenant.

As of late January, that tenant has now signed a lease for the purchase of the facility, with an affiliate of Lexington Realty Trust acquiring ownership.

“This project is an amazing example of our integrated delivery model and the value we can bring Fortune 500 clients,” said Shawn Clark, President of CRG, the real estate development firm behind the facility.

Notably, Clark did not mention which Fortune 500 company to which he referred.

The building itself, designed by Lamar Johnson Collaborate and built by Clayco, features “a cross dock configuration with 36-inch clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system and ample trailer storage and car parks associated with state-of-the-art logistics facilities,” according to a press release.

CRG is a privately held real estate development firm headquartered in St. Louis, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, Newport Beach and Philadelphia.

The Cubes, a brand owned by CRG, are industrial parks that have opened in Atlanta, Columbus and Seattle.