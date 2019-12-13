Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation to add 193 jobs in Gaffney

The new jobs come as a part of a $13.9 million investment

Freightliner Custom Chassis Cooperation is making a big investment in Cherokee County, creating 193 new jobs in the process.

The Gaffney-based vehicle chassis manufacturer, which currently employs about 1,000 team members at its Hyatt Street headquarters, announced plans to expand operations with a $13.9 million investment.

“The $13.9 million investment and 193 new jobs will make a huge difference in Cherokee County,” Governor Henry McMaster said in a statement, “and we look forward to watching FCCC continue to grow and thrive for years to come.”

The expansion of FCCC is expected to be completed by early 2022. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has already approved job development credits and a $200,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant for building and site improvements.

Those looking to apply for a job with FCCC can do so at FCCC’s website.

