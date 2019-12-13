Front Row: December 2019 Design Review Board Urban Panel

The December City of Greenville Design Review Board Urban Panel meeting only had three board members in attendance with four items on the agenda and two informal items to review. All applications were approved.

435 W. Washington

The first project was an application of appropriateness for a new 43,000 square foot building for the Downtown Presbyterian Church located at Washington and Broad streets. There was some discussion about changing the pattern of the brick on the new steeple to be a little more decorative since this is a “gateway site to the city.”

Citisculpt

Next up was the Citisculpt project originally approved October 2017. The mixed-use development on the corner of Academy and West Washington streets, where the AGFA building now sits, is expected to have 263 apartments, a 500-space parking garage, a 60,000 square foot office building and potentially a hotel. The owners have now decided to move forward with the multi-family component first. Overall the board liked the project with DRB member Danielle Fontaine calling it a “beautiful project with traditional design mixed with modern.”

1 Augusta Street

The building currently housing Smoke on the Water, Mellow Mushroom and other businesses will get a new coat of paint and some general “sprucing up.” The stairway and canopy located at the back of the building will get a new look as well.

31 S. Main Street

Fifth Third Bank requested an outdoor café area, new signage and lighting for its building. The outdoor area doesn’t meet city guidelines and was denied as the applicant doesn’t serve food. The other part of the application was approved and is part of a new concept for the bank. On the ground level, Fifth Third will have an interactive ATM where customers can learn more about the bank, close loans and open bank accounts virtually.

Informal review

Two items were presented during the informal review. The city presented a text amendment to adopt a Local Landmarks Ordinance. The new ordinance is common in other cities and would allow any property owner to apply to be a landmark site. Once a landmark, structural and exterior changes would need to go in front of the DRB. Staff said many property owners have expressed an interest to have this option. The proposed ordinance will now go in front of the Planning Commission.

The next informal review was for the First Presbyterian Church at the corner of Washington and Academy streets. The church is in the early design phase to build a new main campus that would include worship space, gym and theater along with a small coffee shop open to the public. An urban plaza would serve as main access for the church. DRB member John Edwards commented the building is currently “under-loved” and wouldn’t be missed, but he would like to see it well photographed with photos sent to the historical society prior to construction. Fontaine said the main stairway to the new building could serve as a gateway element that could be lighted with artwork.