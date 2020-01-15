Greenville County saw one of its “best years ever” for economic development

Thirty companies have announced plans to move to Greenville County or expand operations, making 2019 the second best year ever for economic development

Thirty companies are setting up shop or expanding operations in Greenville.

The companies hail from all around the world — from China to Scotland, the Netherlands to Japan — as well as across the United States, but now share the distinction of calling Greenville County home.

The Greenville Area Development Corporation announced 2019 as “one of Greenville County’s strongest and most rewarding years ever in terms of economic development,” according to GADC president and CEO Mark Farris.

Farris said the predictions for economic development leading into 2018 were muted, with expectations of a slowdown.

“But it’s frankly been a tremendous year for Greenville County by virtually any metric we monitor,” Farris said.

To break down the numbers, in 2019 Greenville County saw $401.8 million in capital investment announced, with 2,178 new jobs with average salaries of just above $48,000.

The companies are diverse in nature: 17 are based in core-manufacturing industries, while 13 are based in IT, office, headquarters, sales or logistics. Ten of the companies are new to Greenville entirely, while 20 are expansions of existing businesses.

The total announcements mark 2019 as the second best year in terms of announced economic development in Greenville County history, falling just behind the 31 new or expanding businesses that were announced in 2016.

