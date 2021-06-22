Sync.MD chooses Anderson County for operations center

Sync.MD, a medical data company, announced June 21 it plans to establish operations in Anderson County.

The business expects to create 10 jobs at this new facility.

“Sync.MD is excited to continue its growth with a relocation to Anderson County,” said Sync.MD CEO Eugene Luskin. “We are incredibly grateful for the assistance of the South Carolina Department of Commerce and Anderson County officials throughout our site selection process, and we are looking forward to what we know will be a fruitful partnership going forward.”

Sync.MD’s work focuses on the mobile data storage of health and medical records. The company’s patented technology may enable users to securely store complete and current health care records and update information on smartphones for seamless sharing of medical records with health care providers.

The company’s Anderson County location is expected to be open by fall 2021.

Individuals interested in joining the Sync.MD team should email tcgilstrap@andersoncountysc.org or call 864-260-1061.