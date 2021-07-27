Diversified Medical Healthcare acquires RapidRona

Diversified Medical Healthcare, a conglomerate of four innovative healthcare companies based in Greenville that specializes in producing advanced molecular diagnostics, medical supplies and cutting edge laboratory equipment, has acquired COVID-19 home test RapidRona.

“We know that COVID-19, unfortunately, is something our population will continue to face,” said Diversified Medical Healthcare CEO and founder Kevin Murdock. “As recent reports show that the new variants spread faster, cause more severe symptoms and are causing a decrease in vaccine efficacy, the acquisition of RapidRona is our logical next step in providing necessary solutions for the future of COVID-19. We’re proud to add at-home diagnostic and wellness testing to all that we offer at Diversified Medical Healthcare.”

The acquisition of RapidRona closed in the second quarter of 2021.

