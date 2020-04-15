Emergency supply portal gives critical healthcare items to organizations in need

Organizations in need of supplies to fight against COVID-19 now have a new resource at their fingertips.

The South Carolina Emergency Supply Collaborative web portal connects parties in need of essential supplies and equipment with those that can provide it quickly and efficiently.

Visit the portal here

The portal allows industry and community partners to gain access to critical medical supplies like face shields, gowns, ventilators and masks.

“We are all in this together,” said SC Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt, “and I am proud of the South Carolina business community’s continued response to serve our state during this unprecedented time.”

Launched as a partnership between the SC Department of Commerce, the SC Hospital Association, the SC Manufacturing Extension Partnership and SCBio, the portal acts as a service for both providers and those requesting items.