Greenville-based Home Care LINK provides caretaker accountability

Greenville-based company Oversight Inc. has introduced a new software product, Home Care LINK, designed to increase accountability for in-home caretakers.

Oversight Inc. has been in Greenville since 2004. The company offers independent verification and accountability solutions. Oversight’s technology has mainly been utilized in security on the campuses of local businesses such as Milliken and Scansource.

In the early 2000s, Oversight’s founder, J.B. Holeman, was managing care for his own aging mother, who lived in another state. It proved difficult to verify that her caretakers had followed instructions accurately. According to Holeman, that experience helped him reevaluate Oversight’s capabilities to meet a growing need: accountability for in-home caretakers.

This year, Home Care LINK was released by Oversight Inc. to meet that need.

“We provide a list of the observations or actions that should take place,” says Holeman. “When the caregiver, whether a spouse, son, nephew or a paid person, comes in, the software spells out very clearly, ‘This is what to do and this is when to do it.’ It then records precisely when it was done and what the observation was. There’s two pieces in the app: There is a data processing app and a web app which sends the useful information to the cloud. You can instantly know what’s happening.”

Holeman expects the software to become a game-changer for accountable care organizations and wants care managers to be aware that such a tool exists for their family members’ safety.

“This service that we offer offers better monitoring and better care. You can reduce the cost and you can improve health outcomes by using this. It’s more timely, it’s more accurate and you have more accountability,” says Holeman.

Its timely release coincides with the COVID-19 crisis, which is forcing families to spend more time taking care of elderly relatives from afar.

“With COVID-19, we know the safest place to be is in your home, not in a nursing home. Home Care LINK provides the means to be able to record what’s happening in your home. We have come up with a list of specific things to be checked during the COVID-19 crisis.”

Through August 2020, the service is complimentary in order to accommodate the COVID-19 crisis. Learn more at www.homecare-link.com.