Oak Street Health centers come to the Upstate

Oak Street Health has announced it plans to enter the South Carolina market by opening centers in the Greenville-Spartanburg area.

Founded in 2012, the company is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. Along with South Carolina, Oak Street Health will also open centers in Louisiana — marking its 13th state.

“Our mission to rebuild health care as it should be requires scale, and we are committed to expanding our innovative model of high-quality primary care to as many older adults across the country as possible,” Mike Pykosz, CEO of Oak Street Health, said in a statement.

Patients at Oak Street Health centers have access to a 24/7 patient support line and individualized health plans and can receive transportation to and from the center. Other services such as behavioral health care, social health support and Medicare education classes are also available.

“While this was true long before COVID-19, the challenging and painful reality of this year only emphasizes the need for the value-based care we provide, especially for seniors with chronic conditions. We are proud to help keep our patients and communities safe and healthy in all of our existing markets, and look forward to caring for patients in Louisiana and South Carolina,” Pykosz said.