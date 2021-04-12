Prisma Health, LifePoint Health terminate Prisma Health-Midlands acquisition

Greenville-based Prisma Health and LifePoint Health announced on April 9 that the agreement for Prisma Health-Midlands to acquire KershawHealth in Camden, South Carolina, Providence Health in Columbia, South Carolina, and a freestanding emergency room in Fairfield County has been terminated.

A press release from Prisma Health and LifePoint Health said a complex regulatory path and significant delays made it prohibitive to move ahead with the acquisition.

The two companies entered into the acquisition agreement in March 2020 with plans to expand clinical services and improve health care access and delivery across the Midlands.