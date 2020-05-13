SCBIO webinar will discuss the state’s progress, outlook against COVID-19

On May 19 at 10 a.m., economic development organization SCBIO will hold a free public webinar discussing how South Carolina responded to the COVID-19 crisis, lessons the health care community has learned and the path forward following the pandemic.

The 60-minute program will feature a panel including MUSC Health Chief Quality Officer Dr. Danielle Scheurer, Prisma Health’s health sciences center rapid innovation task force leader Dr. Alain Litwin, South Carolina Hospital Association CEO Thornton Kirby and Nexsen Pruet Law Firm chair of health care practice Matthew Roberts. The webinar will be hosted and moderated by SCBIO CEO and president Sam Konduros.

“Our goal is to identify and discuss what South Carolina health care has done well, such as widespread implementation of telehealth, advances in equipment and testing, and partnering with other players and states to make a difference, while also addressing the state’s and nation’s challenges, including limitations in our rural health systems and a surprising level of dependence on drugs and equipment from foreign countries,” said Konduros.

To register, visit scbio.org/events/next-up-how-sc-healthcare-is-taking-on-covid-19.