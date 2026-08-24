Spartanburg Regional to build $325M heart and vascular hospital

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is investing $325 million to build the first dedicated heart and vascular hospital in the Upstate.

The new 241,000-square-foot facility will be built in front of the existing Heart Center on Serpentine Drive in Spartanburg and include:

104 new beds: 90 acute-care beds and 14 coronary care unit beds

24 catheterization lab pre-procedure and post-recovery beds

Additional diagnostic testing and procedural space

Renovation and expansion creating a new state-of-the-art Cardiovascular Recovery Unit

Space for Structural Heart Program expansion

The project will also include a new power plant that will help accommodate future expansion

Construction will be done in phases, and the new facility is expected to begin serving patients in 2030.