Hospice Care of South Carolina acquires Agape Hospice

Hospice Care of South Carolina announced that it has acquired Agape Hospice, making the combined organization the largest hospice-care provider in the state.

With this acquisition, the HCSC and Agape Hospice team now serves all 46 counties in South Carolina with over 800 employees, said CEO Troy Yarborough.

“Together, Hospice Care of South Carolina and Agape Hospice is more than 800 team members strong caring for more than 1,400 patients across all 46 counties in the state,” Yarborough said. “We decided to take this step forward to enhance our ability to respond to our patients’ needs, capitalizing on the talent and connections of each organization. Combining our organizations means we can be more responsive.”

Based on South Carolina’s Plan on Aging, the number of state residents over 60 is expected to double by 2030, exceeding 1.5 million. HCSC’s goal is to better serve patients in the state and throughout the Southeast through this combined company.

“Having more teammates collaborating together can translate to decreased time on the road and more time being available for our patients,” Yarborough said. “We are well positioned to be the provider of choice in South Carolina as we respond to the growth in demand for hospice care in the communities we serve.”

While HCSC and Agape Hospice have combined, there are currently no plans to change the name of either business.