Refresco, a global leader among independent bottlers for retailers and A-brands in Europe and North America, has announced plans to expand operations in Greenville County by late April. The company’s investment is projected to create 25 new jobs, according to a news release from the Greenville Area Development Corporation.

Located at 1990 Hood Road in Greer, Refresco’s expansion will enable the company to meet growing demand for manufacturing and packing capabilities. Additional packaging, processing and quality testing equipment will be procured as part of this expansion.

“The entire team at Refresco in Greer has worked hard to earn this opportunity to grow the business,” said Refresco Greer Plant Manager William Wise. “They have demonstrated consistency in manufacturing excellence, and as a result, have attracted new business and new customers.”

Greer Mayor Rick Danner commended Refresco for being excellent corporate citizens and for bringing 25 new jobs to the community.

“Refresco is known for its global procurement expertise that creates quality, availability and cost advantages for customers the world over, and the company is proud to call the city of Greer home to one of its operational facilities,” Danner said.

Anyone interested in joining Refresco can apply at https://www.refresco.com/en/careers/endless-opportunities.



About Independent bottler Refresco expanding in Greenville County