AI opportunity can only thrive on a firm sales foundation: Tips for Noobs

Here’s the case for AI that most people are hearing right now. It’s the internet moment all over again. The businesses that get in early build advantages competitors spend a decade trying to close, if they ever do. Amazon started by selling books and nobody thought that was a big deal either.

I believe that case. AI is a real opportunity and the window to get ahead of it is open right now.

Here’s the other half of the story, the part that doesn’t get said enough.

I’ve been running a training program with a local sales team the past few months, teaching them how to actually fold an AI tool into their process. There was a rep in that room I’d put money on before we ever touched the tool. Not because she was the most experienced person there, but because she already tracked every call. She knew her pipeline cold. She showed up to our weekly session with her numbers written down before I asked for them. When we handed her the AI tool, she had it running inside her process within a week. Following up faster. Catching things she used to let slip. Closing gaps she already knew were there.

Same room. Same tool. Same training. Another rep couldn’t tell me his close rate off the top of his head. He liked the idea of the tool a lot. He just never got around to using it, because the discipline that would have made it useful wasn’t there yet. A few weeks in, it was still sitting untouched.

That’s the piece that gets left out of most of the AI hype. The opportunity is real. But AI doesn’t build your sales process for you. It builds on top of whatever process is already there.

Hand a sharp tool to someone who already owns her number and she gets faster and sharper. Hand that same tool to someone who’s never tracked a call in his life, and you haven’t fixed anything. You’ve just given him a more sophisticated way to avoid the work.

I’ve watched this pattern for 30 years, with CRMs, dialers, and every piece of sales tech that ever promised to change the game. The tool was never the variable. The rep who owned his activity got better with each new tool that came along. The rep who didn’t received just another dashboard to ignore.

So here’s how I’d think about it if you’re a business owner right now. Get in on AI, the opportunity is exactly as big as everyone’s saying. But before you hand it to your team, find out who’s actually ready for it.

Pull three reps into a room this week and ask them the same three questions. What’s your number? What’s in your pipeline? What’s your close rate? Watch who answers in five seconds and who has to go dig for a spreadsheet.

That five-second gap tells you more than any demo will. The reps who answer without blinking are ready for the tool today, and it’ll make them faster than your competitors can keep up with. The reps who can’t answer need the fundamentals first, the tracking, the accountability, the weekly habit of owning their number. Bring the tool in after that, not instead of it.

The internet was a real opportunity, and so is this. Amazon didn’t win because it had a website. It won because it had the operations underneath the website to actually deliver. Build the operations first. The tool will still be there when you’re ready for it, and it’ll do a lot more for you once you are.

John Sterling is the Amazon bestselling author of “Sales for Noobs“ and CEO of NOOB School, an online resource for new salespeople. Previously, he helped build and sell Datastream for over $200 million. He has trained and hired hundreds of sales reps globally. Subscribe to his YouTube channel for new sales content every week. noobschool.org.