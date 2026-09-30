Who you sit next to matters more than your CRM: Tips for Noobs with John Sterling

I get asked all the time about closing techniques, objection handling and the mechanics of the job. Those things matter, don’t get me wrong. But after 30 years of training salespeople, the biggest predictor of who makes it isn’t talent or even work ethic. It’s who they hang around with.

Sales is a mood business before it’s a numbers business. You’re selling confidence, calm, work ethic and belief in a solution, and none of that holds up if you’re steeping in negativity eight hours a day. Every sales floor has a version of the same cluster: the desk where every lead is too cold, every quota is unrealistic, and every loss gets replayed like proof the whole system is rigged. Most of what that group says isn’t even wrong, exactly. Leads are sometimes bad. Quotas are sometimes unrealistic. But sit near that energy long enough and it stops being their commentary and starts being your truth.

That’s the part people underestimate about workplace cliques – the negative kind especially. They don’t recruit you on purpose. You just absorb the posture. You start hedging before a call instead of walking in expecting to win. You start explaining a slow month instead of digging into why it happened and creating a plan to win. None of that shows up on a scorecard right away, but it shows up in your close rate a few weeks later. By then it feels like it’s just who you are instead of where you’ve been standing.

I’ve seen sales managers spend real budget training to fix an issue that was actually a seating chart problem, or a “who runs the Monday meeting” problem. New hires in particular are vulnerable here. They haven’t built their own read on the job yet, so they borrow one from whoever’s loudest in the room, and if that’s the break room complaint circle instead of your best performers, you’ve lost them before they had a real shot.

None of this means you need people who only tell you what you want to hear. Some of the most useful feedback I’ve gotten in this business came from people who were hard on me and didn’t sugarcoat a bad quarter. There’s a real difference between a mentor who pushes you to get better and a peer group that just complains about passing the time. One raises your floor. The other lowers your ceiling. They can look similar from the inside, so it’s worth paying attention to which one you’re around.

Here’s where self-improvement comes in, because the environment only gets you so far if you’re not also doing the work on your own end. You can move desks, change teams, mute the wrong group chat, and still stall out if you’re not putting in the reps to actually get better at selling. Read the call recordings you’d rather forget. Ask a manager for the honest version of your numbers instead of the flattering one. Build a habit of reviewing your own week the way a good coach would, looking for the pattern instead of just the outcome.

The environment sets the conditions you’re working in. Self-improvement is what you do with them. You need both, because a great environment won’t fix a rep who never examines their own game, and no amount of personal discipline fully cancels out a room that’s actively working against you.

If you’re a sales leader, take a hard look at the informal culture your team is marinating in before you spend another dollar on training. Figure out who’s actually setting the mood on your floor, because it’s rarely whoever has the title. And if you’re an individual rep who feels like you’re grinding uphill every day, look at your surroundings and your own habits before you assume you need a better pitch. Sometimes the fix is a different desk. Sometimes it’s an honest look in the mirror. Most of the time, in my experience, it’s both.

Hang out with the winners if you want to be a winner – and vice versa.

John Sterling is the Amazon bestselling author of “Sales for Noobs“ and CEO of NOOB School, an online resource for new salespeople. Previously, he helped build and sell Datastream for over $200 million. He has trained and hired hundreds of sales reps globally. Subscribe to his YouTube channel for new sales content every week. noobschool.org.