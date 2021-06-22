1,000 jobs coming to Upstate with $155 million Oshkosh Defense plant

Oshkosh Defense is bringing 1,000 new jobs to the Upstate with plans to invest $155 million to start operations in a facility at the Flatwood Industrial Park in Spartanburg County.

The plant will manufacture zero-emission battery electric vehicles and fuel-efficient, low-emission internal combustion engine vehicles as part of the US Postal Service’s Next Generation Delivery Vehicle program, the company said in a release announcing its plans.

Production of the USPS vehicles is expected to begin by the summer of 2023, the release said.

“This announcement from Oshkosh Defense furthers Spartanburg County’s record-setting pace for investments in 2021,” Spartanburg County councilman David Britt said in the release. “The fact that Spartanburg County will play a role in producing the next generation of vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service is a point of pride for our community and another notch in Spartanburg’s cap nationally.”

Oshkosh Defense is a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation and manufactures tactical vehicles for clients globally.

Anyone interested in one of the new jobs should visit readySC’s recruitment website at www.readysc.org/oshkoshdefense.