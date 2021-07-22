ADUSA Supply Chain – Mauldin hiring drivers, operators, facilities maintenance and more

ADUSA Supply Chain announced July 19 its network expanded as the first dairy, fresh and frozen shipments departed from a new distribution campus in Mauldin on July 17, bound for area Food Lion stores.

The launch of shipping from the new campus marks its official opening.

“The opening of the Mauldin distribution campus is another important step forward in our work to transform the ADUSA supply chain network, deepening our distribution reach into the Southeast,” said ADUSA Supply Chain president Chris Lewis. “Continuing to expand the network infrastructure is core to our ability to serve brands like Food Lion that trust us to always deliver so they can be there for their customers with fresh, in-stock products whenever, wherever, however they want to shop.”

The 1.1-million-square-foot distribution center campus, which was acquired from C&S Wholesale Grocers in May, consists of nine buildings and a training and conference center. Once it is fully operational, it will fulfill grocery, fresh, frozen, health and beauty care and break pack for nearly 200 grocery stores, said ADUSA in a release.

Since May, more than 250 associates have been hired and onboarded at the campus, which will employ more than 800. The company is hiring for the following full-time roles for the Mauldin and other East Coast locations:

Drivers

Selectors

Sanitation roles

Forklift operators

Facilities Maintenance roles in select locations

For more information on open roles and to apply, visit adusadistributionjobs.com.