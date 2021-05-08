OTM: BRIGHT+CO Works Marketing hires fourth intern through LaunchGVL program

BRIGHT+CO Marketing announced April 29 it has hired Kevin Gutierrez of Carolina High School as its fourth intern as part of its partnership with LaunchGVL’s internship program.

In his new role, Gutierrez will complete a minimum of 40 hours of work with the agency over a six week period. His work will include assisting project managers with planning and meeting preparation, conducting market research, developing presentations and working alongside professionals in the digital marketing, media relations, social media and paid media departments.

“I believe firmly each of us has a responsibility to step up to encourage and mentor the next generation of promising young professionals like Kevin,” said BRIGHT+CO founder and CEO Jennifer Sutton. “The challenge is especially pressing in the marketing industry, where we must work actively and passionately to increase the overall diversity of candidates. I’m proud to have supported the LaunchGVL program since it began and I look forward to doing even more to advance this important cause.”

LaunchGVL works to pair students from schools such as Berea and Carolina high schools with graduates of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce’s Minority Business Accelerator program.

For more information about the LaunchGVL program, visit launchGVL.org.