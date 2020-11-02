City of Greenville ranks among top 10 in nation for workforce confidence

The city of Greenville ranked among the top 10 cities in the nation for worker confidence, according to a LinkedIn survey.

Between July and September, more than 33,000 LinkedIn members from urban areas nationwide shared how they felt about their careers, investments, personal finances and more. LinkedIn’s Workforce Confidence Index uses a scale from -100 to +100 to reflect workers’ sentiments and expectations about the labor market. Confidence levels are +37 or better for the top 10 cities, exceeding the national average of +31.

For the top 10 metro areas on this list — led by Colorado Springs, Colorado (+46); Provo, Utah (+44); and Tampa, Florida (+43) — confidence is running high. These leaders tend to be in the Sunbelt, benefiting from steady population growth. Many are in emerging logistics hubs, too. And none are super-cities on the scale of New York, Los Angeles or Chicago.

Five Southeastern cities made the top 10, including Greenville, South Carolina (+42); Memphis, Tennessee (+41); Jacksonville, Florida (+40); and Atlanta, Georgia (+37); a trend analysts attribute to their ability to attract people relocating from other parts of the country and their proximity to emerging logistics hubs.

Toby Jorgensen, a senior research analyst at CBRE, identified two big factors that these cities share: steadily rising populations leading to more local consumer demand and big corporations expanding there.

At the other end of the spectrum, confidence levels for some cities in the industrial Midwest and in Western states have been lagging behind the rest of the country. Notable examples include Tucson, Arizona (+18); Milwaukee, Wisconsin (+19); Las Vegas, Nevada (+24); and Chicago, Illinois (+26).