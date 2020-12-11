DEW announces federal unemployment benefits will expire Dec. 26

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce announced federal unemployment benefits will expire Dec. 26, per the federal CARES Act.

Starting Dec. 27, unless the federal government enacts legislation, the only active unemployment insurance program will be the state’s UI benefits paid out of the UI Trust Fund. South Carolina claimants who are still within their 20 weeks of state UI benefits will continue to receive their benefits.

“As an administrator of the federal unemployment insurance programs, our agency understands the impact that the loss of weekly benefits can have on individuals, their families and their communities,” said SCDEW in a release. “Through the SC Works system, our agency also has partnerships with employers all over the state looking for workers. Employers who can replace the temporary bridge of unemployment benefits with the security of long-term employment.”

The agency is encouraging job seekers to apply for any of the approximately 80,000 jobs posted on its SC Works Online Services job database.

“For most job seekers, new employment would not require a move, new training/education or experience in a different set of job skills,” the release said. “What it does require is that individuals approach this unique COVID-19 job market with an open mind.”

Unemployed South Carolinians searching for work may experience the following:

A temporary career change by taking a job in a different industry

Job hunting virtually and attending socially distant and open-air job fairs, drive-thru and tailgate hiring events or virtual job fairs and interviews

Working in an industry which may not require previous education or experience such as the asphalt industry or a manufacturer with on-the-job training

Exploring industries experiencing increased business due to the pandemic

Searching for work using lead sent through the unemployment claims system

For more information or to find a local SC Works center, visit scworks.org/about-us/statewide-centers.

If additional federal legislation is passed for unemployment insurance, SCDEW plans to implement the programs throughout South Carolina. To stay updated on federal programs, visit dew.sc.gov/individuals/COVID-Federal-Programs