Food Lion to host two job fairs to fill 65 open positions in Upstate area stores

Photo provided

Food Lion will host job fairs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 16 in Seneca and March 19 in Pendleton to fill approximately 65 part-time and full-time positions for several new stores across the Upstate.

The jobs are located in stores Food Lion will open as part of a previously announced plan to acquire 62 BI-LO/Harveys Supermarkets across the Carolinas and Georgia.

All interested applicants must register for a specific interview time at one of the job fairs’ registration links below:

Potential candidates may also apply online at foodlion.com/careers.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like
UPSTATE BUSINESS JOURNAL
Upstate South Carolina Business News
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0