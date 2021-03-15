Food Lion to host two job fairs to fill 65 open positions in Upstate area stores

Food Lion will host job fairs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 16 in Seneca and March 19 in Pendleton to fill approximately 65 part-time and full-time positions for several new stores across the Upstate.

The jobs are located in stores Food Lion will open as part of a previously announced plan to acquire 62 BI-LO/Harveys Supermarkets across the Carolinas and Georgia.

All interested applicants must register for a specific interview time at one of the job fairs’ registration links below:

Potential candidates may also apply online at foodlion.com/careers.