Food Lion to host two job fairs to fill 65 open positions in Upstate area stores

Food Lion will host job fairs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 16 in Seneca and March 19 in Pendleton to fill approximately 65 part-time and full-time positions for several new stores across the Upstate.
The jobs are located in stores Food Lion will open as part of a previously announced plan to acquire 62 BI-LO/Harveys Supermarkets across the Carolinas and Georgia.
All interested applicants must register for a specific interview time at one of the job fairs’ registration links below:
- March 16: Palmetto Ridge, 10238 Clemson Blvd., Seneca
- March 19: Palmettos Event Center, 1410 Cherry St. Extension, Pendleton
Potential candidates may also apply online at foodlion.com/careers.