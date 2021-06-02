LIST: Largest employers in the Upstate

The Upstate SC Alliance, a public/private regional economic development organization, has compiled a list of the largest employers in the 10-county region.
These businesses encompass the health care, state and federal government, manufacturing, retail, education and utility sectors.
|Company
|Employee Range
|Line of Business
|Prisma Health – Upstate
|Over 5,000
|Health care system
|State of South Carolina
|5,000
|State government
|BMW
|5,000
|Automobile manufacturer
|Greenville County Schools
|Over 5,000
|K-12 public education
|Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
|Over 5,000
|Health care system
|United States Government
|Over 5,000
|Federal government
|Michelin North America
|Over 5,000
|Tire manufacturing
|Walmart
|Over 5,000
|Retail stores and distribution
|Clemson University
|Over 5,000
|Public research university
|Bon Secours St. Francis Health System
|2,501-5,000
|Health care system
|Milliken & Company
|2,501-5,000
|Textiles, floor covering, performance materials and specialty chemicals
|AnMed Health
|2,501-5,000
|Health care system
|GE Power
|2,501-5,000
|Power generation, energy delivery and water process technologies
|Duke Energy Corp.
|2,501-5,000
|Utility provider
|Bi-Lo
|2,501-5,000
|Retail grocery stores
|Greenville County
|2,501-5,000
|County government and administration
|ZF Transmissions Gray Court LLC
|2,501-5,000
|Automatic transmissions manufacturer