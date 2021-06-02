LIST: Largest employers in the Upstate

The Upstate SC Alliance, a public/private regional economic development organization, has compiled a list of the largest employers in the 10-county region.

These businesses encompass the health care, state and federal government, manufacturing, retail, education and utility sectors.

Company Employee Range Line of Business
Prisma Health – Upstate Over 5,000 Health care system
State of South Carolina 5,000 State government
BMW 5,000 Automobile manufacturer
Greenville County Schools Over 5,000 K-12 public education
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Over 5,000 Health care system
United States Government Over 5,000 Federal government
Michelin North America Over 5,000 Tire manufacturing
Walmart Over 5,000 Retail stores and distribution
Clemson University Over 5,000 Public research university
Bon Secours St. Francis Health System 2,501-5,000 Health care system
Milliken & Company 2,501-5,000 Textiles, floor covering, performance materials and specialty chemicals
AnMed Health 2,501-5,000 Health care system
GE Power 2,501-5,000 Power generation, energy delivery and water process technologies
Duke Energy Corp. 2,501-5,000 Utility provider
Bi-Lo 2,501-5,000 Retail grocery stores
Greenville County 2,501-5,000 County government and administration
ZF Transmissions Gray Court LLC 2,501-5,000 Automatic transmissions manufacturer
