Pandemic Unemployment Assistance documentation due May 5

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce announced the deadline for claimants to submit documentation for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is May 5.

Any person who is currently receiving PUA or received PUA benefits after Dec. 27, 2020, must provide a document showing proof of employment, self-employment or planned employment.

This requirement also applies to claimants who went back to work and are no longer on PUA but received PUA benefits anytime between Dec. 27, 2020 to present.

If a claimant does not upload their document by the deadline, DEW and all state unemployment insurance agencies are federally required to do the following:

Turn off their unemployment benefits.

Establish an overpayment, which means the claimant will have to pay back any UI benefits received between Dec. 27, 2020 to present.

In addition, SC DEW cannot re-establish a claimant’s benefits if they miss this deadline.

For more information, visit dew.sc.gov/pua-document-requirements-how-do-i-send-documents.