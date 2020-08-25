SC DEW announces the unemployment rate has improved by 32.8% since April

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce announced the state’s unemployment rate has improved 32.8% since April. The unemployment rate was at 8.6% in July compared to 12.8% in April.

“With a decreased unemployment rate, it’s no surprise that July’s release shows a promising trend of people rejoining the workforce,” said SC DEW executive director Dan Ellzey in a statement. “If we compare the number of employed South Carolinians in April [2,089,889] to July [2,242,832], it shows that 152,943 South Carolinians have rejoined the workforce.”

Based on SC DEW’s findings, the total number of people employed in March was 2,334,652, while July’s total is 2,242,832. In order for the state to get back to pre-COVID-19 pandemic numbers, 91,820 South Carolinians will need to find work.

“Overall, I believe our state should be pleased with the recovery-driven direction of our economy,” Ellzey said in a statement. “We are encouraged by the steady improvements. I believe the positive trends are indicative of the timing and measured steps taken by Gov. McMaster when reopening our economy.”