SC DEW pays more than $10 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation supplemental benefits

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce has paid more than $10 million to the first round of eligible claimants for the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation supplemental benefits.

“We are extremely excited to begin paying these important funds without interruption to continuing claimants with eligible weeks,” said DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey. “Our agency has only received the very first of the guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor, and there is still a great deal of work to be done to study and implement these complex programs, but we are happy to begin the process and support South Carolinians during this difficult time. We will communicate with claimants to help them navigate new deadlines and expectations.”

Starting with the claim week ending Jan. 2, claimants who are eligible to receive at least $1 in an unemployment program will also receive an additional $300 on top of their weekly benefit amount. This supplemental FPUC payment was made available by the recent passing of the Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers Act and will be provided to eligible claimants through the claim week ending March 13.

In addition to this first round of payments, which were issued to claimants who have not exhausted their benefits, SC DEW will begin paying the additional groups who have already exhausted the PUA or PEUC programs, including the $300 FPUC benefits.

For more information, visit dew.sc.gov.