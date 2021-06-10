SCDEW: $6.3 billion in unemployment benefits paid since March 2020

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported June 10 it has received 900,665 initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits since March 15, 2020.

In addition, SC DEW reported 1,887 initial statewide claims were filed the week of May 30-June 5. That number includes 47 from Greenville County.

During the same week, approximately 80,745 claimants received about $51.6 million for an average weekly benefit of $230.04. Of the $51.6 million distributed, $29.6 million came from Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) funds.

As of June 7, SC DEW’s total payout to claimants since March 15, 2020 is $6.3 billion of which $3.6 billion is FPUC funding.

SC DEW also found 2,263,256 South Carolinians are working and the state has a 5% unemployment rate as of April 2021.

For more information, visit dew.sc.gov.