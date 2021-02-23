SC DEW, SC Works Veterans Services and Operation Palmetto Employment to host virtual job fair

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, SC Works Veterans Services and Operation Palmetto Employment will host the Honoring Our Veterans Virtual Job Fair Feb. 24.
Veterans will be granted early admittance from 9 to 10 a.m. Then the event will open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The job fair will feature more than 90 employers seeking to fill over 2,900 positions, most of which are full-time.
Participating employers include:
- ADUSA Distribution LLC
- Amazon
- Bausch and Lomb
- BMW Manufacturing Co. LLC
- CPM Federal Credit Union
- Greenville County School District
- Spectrum –Charter Communications
Registration is required to attend the virtual event.
To register, click here.