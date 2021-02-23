SC DEW, SC Works Veterans Services and Operation Palmetto Employment to host virtual job fair

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, SC Works Veterans Services and Operation Palmetto Employment will host the Honoring Our Veterans Virtual Job Fair Feb. 24.

Veterans will be granted early admittance from 9 to 10 a.m. Then the event will open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The job fair will feature more than 90 employers seeking to fill over 2,900 positions, most of which are full-time.

Participating employers include:

ADUSA Distribution LLC

Amazon

Bausch and Lomb

BMW Manufacturing Co. LLC

CPM Federal Credit Union

Greenville County School District

Spectrum –Charter Communications

Registration is required to attend the virtual event.

To register, click here.