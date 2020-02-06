Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants expands with new property in Greenville

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants announced Feb. 6 it will open a boutique hotel in the West End of Greenville, South Carolina. The new Kimpton hotel is set to open in early 2022 at the corner of Markley and Rhett streets and will mark the fourth property for the boutique hotel company in the Carolinas, joining Kimpton hotels in Asheville, Charlotte and Winston-Salem.

“We are thrilled to be expanding in the Carolinas, and Greenville’s vibrant cultural scene feels like a perfect fit for us,” said Mike DeFrino, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants’ CEO. “With our partners at Sixty West Funds and Hostmark Hospitality, the new Kimpton hotel will deliver on stunning design and architecture with elevated and diverse food and beverage experiences.”

The new Kimpton hotel in Greenville will be operated by Hostmark Hospitality and will house 170 guest rooms, inclusive of 17 suites, over 6,800 square feet of flexible meetings and events space, as well as extensive food and beverage programming with a basement brewery and tap room, ground level restaurant, lobby coffee shop and retail space and activated second-story pool deck. Atop the building’s six stories will be the hotel’s indoor and outdoor rooftop bar and restaurant. The hotel will offer guests high-design with a strong local narrative along with all of Kimpton’s beloved amenities and offerings including morning coffee and tea service, hosted evening social hour, pet-friendly policies, “Forgot It? We’ve Got It!” program and bicycles for local exploration.

Stephen Holden, founder of Sixty West, said, “This is the fourth hotel in Greenville we have been involved in developing and financing, and this will be our boldest effort. We have shifted our emphasis as a company on the experiential. Bringing this iconic lifestyle brand to our property in the historic West End of this great city, we are very confident it will bring a new level of casual luxury to town.”

The Kimpton hotel in Greenville will be a new build hotel property nestled in the heart of Downtown’s revitalized West End neighborhood and located at the northeast corner of Markley Street and Rhett Street. Jennings Lyon, CEO of LyonJay Capital and owner of the property for the past six years, said, “We’re excited to remain a partner for this development and see the new Kimpton hotel come to life. It’s the perfect mix of partners to bring a special addition to our town.” Killian Construction is on board as the General Contractor, Nicolas Brosch Wurst Wolfe & Associates will lead the project as the architect while Johnson Nathan Strohe will take the helm in interior design. To view renderings of the new Kimpton hotel in Greenville, click here.