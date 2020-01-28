Lowe’s brings more than 150 jobs to Spartanburg County with new bulk distribution center

The company is now hiring to fill positions in the 1.3 million square foot facility in Duncan

Lowe’s has just announced the opening of a new bulk distribution center in Duncan, which will bring more than 150 new jobs to Spartanburg County.

The 1.3 million square foot facility will help Lowe’s improve delivery speed to customers in several Southeastern states, sending out daily shipments of appliances and other large items such as riding mowers, grills and patio furniture to Lowe’s cross-dock facility for last-mile delivery to customers. The center will also resupply more than 100 Lowe’s stores in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

“Adding this facility enables us to provide faster and more reliable delivery for our customers,” said Robin Bornkamp, Lowe’s vice president of supply chain strategy and network. “It will help ensure we have inventory in the right place, at the right time.”

The new distribution center comes in line with Lowe’s $1.7 billion transformation of its supply chain, with the company building a network of bulk distribution centers and cross-dock facilities.

Technically speaking, the goal of the transformation is to coordinate deliveries at a market level and reduce inventory at regional distribution centers and stores. What this means for consumers is, Lowe’s will be able to offer next-day delivery services for a wider range of products, such as more bulky items.

Lowe’s already operates 50 stores in South Carolina and employs more than 7,500 people in the state.

