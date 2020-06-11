5 millionth BMW made at the company’s Spartanburg County plant

BMW Manufacturing built its 5 millionth BMW in the United States at its Greer facility, the company announced Thursday, June 11. The vehicle rolled off the production line on June 4.

The company will keep the vehicle, a Toronto Red Metallic BMW X5 M Competition equipped with a 617-horsepower M TwinPower Turbo V-8 engine, Silverstone Full Merino Leather interior and 21/22-inch M Star-spoke bicolor wheels, as part of the BMW historic collection.

“You cannot be successful in business if you do not have great products and great people. This BMW X5 M Competition is a symbol of the success of our products and the commitment and dedication of our associates and supplier network,” said Knudt Flor, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing, in a release. “Every BMW X5 in the world comes from Plant Spartanburg. We are proud to call South Carolina home.”

Last year, the Spartanburg County plant — BMW’s largest manufacturing plant in the world — celebrated two other milestones: its 25th anniversary of production and a record 411,620 vehicles built. The plant also led the country in automotive exports by value for the sixth year in a row, valuing at about $9.6 billion, according to BMW.

The automotive manufacturer employs more than 11,000 people at the Upstate facility.

“BMW changed the very fabric of our state’s economy when it decided to locate in South Carolina nearly three decades ago,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said. “That this great company built its 5 millionth American-made vehicle in Spartanburg should be a source of great pride for our people and a reason for celebration. It’s one more example of South Carolinians sharing in the success of a company that has become an integral part of our state because of its dedication to our people,” he added.