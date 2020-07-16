Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense announces $1.2 million investment to establish Greenville operations

Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense, a military aviation aftermarket solutions provider, announced plans on July 16 to establish Greenville County operations with a $1.2 million investment, which will create 21 new manufacturing jobs.

“We are extremely excited to expand our manufacturing footprint into the Greenville, South Carolina, market manufacturing cluster,” said Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense vice president of business integration Tony Grant. “We recognized an opportunity to grow our relationships in the region and build upon our foundation. The state has welcomed us with open arms, and we very much look forward to the growth of our organization attributed to our strategic footprint in Greenville.”

The company partners with more than 35 original equipment manufacturers and provides military aircraft aftermarket parts and distribution services as well as repair and overhaul capabilities and engineered product solutions.

Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense’s new facility will be located at 508 Matrix Parkway in Greenville and will serve as a hub for industry-leading sustainment initiatives and inventory.

The company plans to have the Greenville location operating by Sept. 30, 2020.