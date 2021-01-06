AFL welcomes 14 Byrnes High School students into its Operational Workforce Program

Fiber optic cable, equipment and accessories manufacturer AFL welcomed 14 Byrnes High School students into its Operational Workforce Program Jan. 5.

The training program, which was created through a partnership with Spartanburg Community College, gives students the opportunity to be introduced to manufacturing through classes provided by SCC professors at the high school.

“Through classroom theory and practical on-the-job scenarios, students gain a better understanding of manufacturing in today’s environment,” said AFL human resources director Ryan Burns. “They are part of the manufacturing experience, gaining insight into operations [such as] production, shipping and receiving, and quality, from beginning to end.”

Since AFL launched the Operational Workforce Program in early 2018, the company has employed nine program graduates.