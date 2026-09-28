BMW Manufacturing hosting 900 students for career day Oct. 6

BMW Manufacturing will welcome more than 900 middle and high school students Oct. 6 for the company’s Manufacturing Careers Day 2026.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at BMW’s Technical Training Center on S.C. Highway 101 in Greer.

Students attending the event will learn about career opportunities across a wide range of fields, including manufacturing, engineering, automation, robotics, logistics, technology, skilled trades, and business operations.

The event will bring together representatives from more than 12 organizations, including BMW departments, supplier partners, technical colleges, workforce development agencies and educational institutions.

Students will experience interactive exhibits, facility tours, hands-on activities and interactions with industry professionals.