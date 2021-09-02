Engelhorn succeeds Flor as BMW Manufacturing’s president and CEO

BMW Manufacturing announced Sept. 2 Robert Engelhorn has taken over as the company’s new president and CEO after a private handover ceremony at BMW Zentrum.

Engelhorn succeeds Knudt Flor, who has retired after 33 years with the BMW Group and nearly five years in the role. He was the second-longest serving president of the Spartanburg County plant.

“Plant Spartanburg has been a critical part of BMW’s global production network for decades, and the plant’s impact is far-reaching,” said Engelhorn. “Their performance – both in quality and production – is impressive, and I am excited to lead this extraordinary team.”

Engelhorn joined the BMW Group in 2011 and has held a variety of positions at the Munich and Regensburg plants.

In 2016, he moved to the BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture in China, where he led the Technology and Production division for the Dadong and Tiexi plants. Two years later, Engelhorn took over as director for BMW Group Plant Munich, where he prepared the plant for the production of the all-electric BMW i4.