BMW postpones restart of production by three additional weeks

BMW Manufacturing announced today it is extending its production interruption by three additional weeks. The South Carolina plant had been scheduled to open on April 13, but the plant’s production interruption will be extended through April 30.

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been far reaching, and customer demand for its product has declined considerably. Stay-at-home orders are still active throughout the country and Mexico, which is adversely affecting BMW’s supply chain.

BMW said in the release, “We continue to be concerned about the health and safety of the entire BMW workforce. During this time, additional cleaning and disinfecting will be performed at work stations throughout the plant.”

While operations are suspended, BMW Manufacturing will adjust its production volume, shift models and workforce structure to reflect the changing market. The company will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action when it is needed.