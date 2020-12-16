EuWe Eugen Wexler US Plastics Inc. to expand operations in Anderson County

EuWe Eugen Wexler US Plastics Inc., a subsidiary of the Germany-based EuWe Group, announced Dec. 11 an $8.6 million investment to expand existing operations in Anderson County and create 16 new jobs.

The company, which produces plastic products for the automobile industry, opened its facility at 171 Alliance Parkway in Williamston in 2017.

“We are grateful for the significant role both the state of South Carolina and Anderson County have played in supporting our decision in 2015 and now again in 2020,” said EuWe Eugen Wexler US Plastics Inc. CFO J. Kevin Smith. “With this expansion, EuWe will be able to solidify its position in the region as a premium tier 1 supplier and contribute more to the success of our customers, business partners and employees in the Upstate.”

The expansion, which will include the acquisition of 13 acres where the company will expand its current production facility, is expected to be completed by mid-2021.

EuWe Eugen Wexler US Plastics Inc currently employs 135 full-time employees in Anderson County.