Fibertex Nonwovens Inc. announces $49.5 million to expand Laurens County operations

Fibertex Nonwovens Inc., a manufacturing company specializing in spunlace products, announced March 23 plans to expand operations in Laurens County.

The company plans to invest $49.5 million to expand its facility at 100 Iso Parkway in Gray Court.

“Market trends are finding support in the added focus on health and hygiene, more emphasis on local production and on sustainability, which is to our benefit,” said Fibertex Nonwovens Inc. CEO Jorgen Bech Madson. “With this new investment, we’ll be able to build an extremely strong position in the important North American market for, among other things, high-performance wipes for sanitizing and disinfection purposes in the healthcare/medical sector, sustainable personal care products, a range of industrial applications, as well as in the automotive industry and the construction sector.”

Fibertex’s expansion will include a second spunlace production line for rolled nonwoven fiber products. The company also acquired an 84-acre industrial plot adjacent to the company’s existing facilities.

The expansion is expected to be completed by 2023 and to create 39 new jobs.