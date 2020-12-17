Fitesa Simpsonville Inc. announces $100 million investment to expand Greenville County operations

Fitesa Simpsonville Inc., a designer and manufacturer of nonwoven fabric solutions for the health care and hygiene industries, announced Dec. 17 a $100 million investment to expand operations in Greenville County and create 40 new jobs over the next five years.

“We are excited to continue our expansion in Simpsonville,” said Fitesa U.S. and Canada Managing Senior Vice President Ricardo Fasolo. “Fitesa’s culture of innovation and continuous improvement has contributed to our success in Simpsonville. We have the health care market as part of our strategic focus, and we are positive that these new investments will be able to add even more value to our customers, employees and stakeholders.”

The company plans to expand its Simpsonville manufacturing facility at 840 S.E. Main St. to increase production capabilities and install a new production line, which will manufacture 100% meltblown materials for the health care market, including material for surgical masks and diaper-top sheets.

The expansion is expected to be completed by 2023.