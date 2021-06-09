Frauenthal Gnotec announces $8.2M investment, 82 new jobs coming to Fountain Inn

Frauenthal Gnotec announced June 9 it will invest $8.2 million to establish operations in Fountain Inn and expects to create 82 jobs.

The Swedish manufacturer of metal components for the automotive and commercial vehicle industry will expand production into an existing 68,500-square-foot facility at 400 S. Nelson Drive.

“We are really pleased with our new facility located in Laurens County,” said Frauenthal Gnotec president and CEO Jörgen Oldenstedt. “The new facility significantly increases our production capacity and improves the overall flow of our production processes. The expansion is fueled by the continued growth we have had in recent years and will create a wide variety of interesting jobs. The new facility will enable us to successfully meet the rapidly growing demand for our products and services and to better serve our customers and long-term business partners located around the world.”

Frauenthal Gnotec employs approximately 1,300 workers at operations in China, Czechia, Germany, Slovakia and Sweden.

The company expects to move in to the facility this quarter.

For more information, visit gnotec.com.