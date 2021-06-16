Gissing North America’s $18.7M Fountain Inn expansion will create 116 new jobs

Gissing North America LLC and the Greenville Area Development Corporation announced June 16, that Gissing North America will be the first tenant in the Fox Hill Business Park located on the outskirts of Fountain Inn in southern Greenville County.

The automotive acoustic systems manufacturer’s $18.7 million investment will create 116 jobs, according to a press release.

“We are excited in joining Greenville County to service current and prospective customers in the Southeast,” said Claudio Calado, CEO of Gissing North America. “From the onset, we were welcomed and thank the GADC and SC Commerce for their incredible support and diligence that facilitated our site selection process.”

Fountain Inn’s Mayor GP McLeer said, “The City of Fountain Inn is excited to welcome Gissing North America to their new home in Fox Hill Business Park. Their decision to create over 100 jobs in Fountain Inn is a testament to not only the economic health of our region but also to Gissing’s recognition of how important a community is to their company’s location and values.”

Gissing is headquartered in Wuxi, China and the company’s subsidiary, Gissing North America, is based in Bingham Farms, Michigan. The company has 14 facilities worldwide. Gissing’s Sumter, South Carolina facility produces its solution-dyed polyester staple fiber.

The company supplies acoustic solutions comprising drivetrain and thermal, overhead, exterior, cargo management, carpet and interior acoustic systems to BMW, Ford, GM, Nissan, Toyota and Honda, among other brands.

“We chose Greenville County, in general, and Fountain Inn, specifically, as our new home to expand our North American operations due to its infrastructure, economic environment and quality of life it offers our future associates. At Gissing we have an ‘affinity for mobility’ and look forward to bringing it to Greenville County,” said Calado.

The company will use 135,000 square feet of the first completed building in Fox Hill where it will produce overhead, interior, exterior and cargo management components.

Greenville County Council Chair and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows said Gissing North America’s investment perfectly complements the Upstate’s automotive industry.

“Gissing North America will help Greenville County accelerate economic growth and build on our reputation as a world-class mobility and advanced manufacturing community, and we welcome them,” he said.

Gissing North America expects full operations at Fox Hill to begin in 2022.