Greenville Area Development Corp. names 2026 manufacturers of year

Medals of America and Paper Cutters Inc. have each been named 2026 Greenville County Manufacturer of the Year, the Greenville Area Development Corp. announced Oct. 27.

The awards were presented Oct. 22 at GADC’s industry appreciation night and recognize a manufacturer’s innovation, dedication to community, and a commitment to operational excellence.

Both companies are based in Greenville County and serve customers nationwide. The manufacturer of the year award was launched in 2024 to celebrate and recognize the impact of small- and medium-sized manufacturers.

Medals of America manufactures military medals, ribbons and other insignia along with shadow boxes and other military award displays for active-duty military personnel, veterans and military families, among others.

Paper Cutters Inc. manufactures business-to-business packaging products. Founded in 1980 and operating a 125,000-square-foot facility near Furman University, the company serves customers across the southeast and nationwide.

“Manufacturing is woven into Greenville County’s story, and Medals of America and Paper Cutters show why,” said Max Stewart, GADC’s president and CEO, in a statement about the awards. “Both companies are rooted here, they take real pride in what they make, and they invest in the people who make it.”