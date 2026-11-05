JR Automation holds ribbon cutting for Greenville Automation Technology Center

JR Automation held a ribbon cutting for its new Automation Technology Center in Greenville on Nov. 4 at 201 Piedmont Grove Park.

The company is a part of Hitachi Group and has more than 40 years of experience in designing and manufacturing automation systems.

“The investment in Greenville represents more than additional capacity. It strengthens our ability to support customers across their entire manufacturing operation,” said CEO Yusuke Kazama. “Our foundation is deep expertise in automation, engineering, and manufacturing. By combining that strength with digital technology, data and AI, including Physical AI, we have an opportunity to help customers not only build better production systems, but continuously improve how those systems operate.”

The new $15.5 million facility includes 186,755 square feet of automation build space and 28,996 square feet of office and break room space.

The facility currently employs 100 people and is looking to expand.

“We are proud to call Greenville home,” said Global Chief HR Officer Swapna Soman. “And we can’t wait to see what we build here together.”

For more information, visit jrautomation.com.