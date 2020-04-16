Meiden America Switchgear announces Laurens county manufacturing facility

Japan-based Meidensha Corporation announced that Meiden America Switchgear will expand its high-voltage vacuum circuit breakers production with a $8 million investment to build a 60,000-square-foot facility in Laurens County.

The new facility, which will be located on 2200 Old Laurens Road in Fountain Inn, is the company’s first North American production base and is expected to bring 41 new jobs to the area.

“We are very excited to establish our first manufacturing base in the United States,” said Meidensha Corporation’s senior managing executive officer, Nobuaki Tamaki. “We believe our new base in Laurens County will enable us to maintain our high standard of quality, while delivering Meiden’s world-class vacuum circuit breakers and vacuum interrupters across North America. We are proud to employ the dedicated workers of this state and want to express our gratitude to the county and state personnel who worked so diligently with us to select this location. We will manufacture environmentally friendly equipment mainly for electric utilities in the Americas.”

Meiden America Switchgear’s primary focus will be on selling vacuum bottles and the manufacturing, assembly and testing of HV circuit breakers without SF6 gas. The company will also offer other switchgears, and the facility will offer corporate personnel specializing in engineering, quality, design, field service, spare parts and sales.