Milliken joins plastic recycling coalition for polypropylene

Spartanburg-based Milliken and Company announced on Sept. 9 that it had joined the Polypropylene Recycling Coalition. The coalition is an industry collaboration created by The Recycling Partnership to better the country’s polypropylene plastic recovery and recycling.

Joining the coalition is part of Milliken’s attempt to amplify plastic circularity, the company said in a statement. Plastic circularity is a way to decrease the creation of new plastics through recycling.

The company will help the Polypropylene Recycling Coalition by providing its expertise as well as through funding to help the plastic recycling infrastructure across the U.S., which would include grants for education programs that would promote curbside recycling and using the company’s product portfolio to provide recycled plastic to packaging producers.

“Milliken’s partnership with the Polypropylene Recycling Coalition illustrates our goal of convening thought leaders within the plastics industry to help create meaningful solutions to address the plastics end-of-life challenge,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken and Company.

About 1.6 billion pounds of polypropylene — also known as PP — plastic could come from single-family homes each year, which could then be recycled into other products, the company said, citing a study by The Recycling Partnership.

“Our membership in the Polypropylene Recycling Coalition is one way we are improving the quality and performance of recycled polypropylene,” said Allen Jacoby, senior vice president of plastics additives for Milliken’s Chemical Division. “It will add a new dimension to our goal to boost plastic circularity — which includes maintaining a robust portfolio of additives and modifiers.”